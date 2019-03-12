

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer price inflation rose in February after easing in the previous month, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in February after a 0.4 percent climb January. In December, inflation was 0.6 percent.



The biggest increase was in communication, where costs rose 6.2 percent annually, followed by a 2.1 percent rise in prices of food and non alcoholic beverages.



Meanwhile, clothing and footwear decreased the most, down 2.7 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February, after a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in February after a 0.5 percent increase in January. The latest inflation rate was the fastest in three months.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP edged up 0.3 percent after a 1.3 percent decrease in January. The increase was the first in four months.



