

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN), a developer of wearable computing technologies and solutions, reported that its net loss attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of 2018 widened to $11.0 million, or $0.15 per share, from $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.



The fourth quarter of 2018 included an impairment charge to goodwill and the write-down of fixed assets of $3.6 million. The fourth quarter of 2017 included an impairment charge to goodwill of $0.6 million and a gain of $1.7 million from the mark to market of a warrant received from a company that licensed Kopin's intellectual property.



Total revenues for the fourth quarter declined to $7.7 million, from last year's $11.4 million, primarily due to the completion of a military program at subsidiary NVIS.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $ 0.11 per share and revenues of $8.46 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



