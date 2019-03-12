

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) said that it has been awarded a three-year framework agreement by Chevron Australia to provide general engineering services, in addition to reliability and integrity management services for its Western Australia oil asset base on Barrow Island and Thevenard Island.



The three-year framework agreement, will see SNC-Lavalin provide multi-disciplinary engineering and design services, including asset reliability and integrity management services and brownfield modification engineering support. The scope of work will cover well heads, gathering stations, central processing facility, jetty, and offloading facilities, including all interconnecting equipment.



The engagement would enable SNC-Lavalin to further the development of local specialist skills through knowledge transfer, adding significant value and advancing the capability of its Australian workforce.



