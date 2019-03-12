

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. inflation for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. The CPI is forecast to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, after a flat reading in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound and the euro, it fell against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 111.25 against the yen, 1.0093 against the franc, 1.1265 against the euro and 1.3085 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



