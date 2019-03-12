

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production rose modestly in January after a sharp fall in the previous month, the statistical office CBS reported on Tuesday.



Industrial production edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.2 percent fall in December, which was the first contraction in more than three years.



The biggest increase was in the production of metal industry, up 9.3 percent, along with rubber and plastic, transport, and electrical and electronic industries.



Meanwhile, production in the food industry fell the most, by 5.5 percent, compared to a year earlier.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working day adjusted 2.8 percent in January.



