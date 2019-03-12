

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose to a four-month high in February after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.94 percent year-over-year in February, after rising 0.48 percent in January. The rate was the highest since a 0.96 percent inflation in October.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 1.0 percent in February from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in February followed by a 1.2 percent decline in the prior month.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 0.9 percent annually in February from 0.6 percent rise in January.



