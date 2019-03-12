

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose to a four-month high in February, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.3 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 3.45 percent rise in inflation.



The latest rate of inflation was the highest since the 4.3 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in February.



The biggest price growth was in the food sector, up by 1.3 percent from the previous month.



Prices of non food sector and services rose by 0.6 percent each in February.



