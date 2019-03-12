

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda on Tuesday announced it will recall about 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the United States to replace defective Takata airbag on the driver's side that may rupture if an airbag deploys in a crash.



The company said the vehicles involved in this recall were previously repaired using specific Takata desiccated replacement inflators or entire replacement airbag modules containing these inflators. Those replacement inflators are now deemed defective.



Honda said it was aware of one injury linked to the defect that may have caused the airbag to rupture when it was deployed in a crash.



Free repairs of the recalled cars would begin immediately in the United States with replacement parts made by alternate suppliers, Honda said.



The Honda models being recalled include 2001-2007 and 2009 Honda Accord, 2001-2005 Honda Civic, 2002-2007 and 2010-2011 Honda CR-V, 2003-2011 Honda Element, 2007 Honda Fit, 2002-2004 Honda Odyssey, 2003-2008 Honda Pilot, and 2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline.



The Acura models include 2003 Acura 3.2CL, 2013-2016 Acura ILX, 2003-2006 Acura MDX, 2002-2003 Acura 3.2TL, 2004-2006 and 2009-2014 Acura TL, 2007-2016 Acura RDX, and 2010-2013 Acura ZDX.



