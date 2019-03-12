

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors largely staying on the sidelines as they looked for direction.



Activity was stock specific with corporate news setting the trend. The benchmark SMI ended down 9.73 points, or 0.1%, at 9,331.62. The index scaled a low of 9,302.89 and a high of 9,366.55 in the session.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 72.99 points, or 0.79%, at 9,341.35.



Geberit declined 1.7% after the company reported a 5.6% decline in net profit for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects 2019 to be challenging due to Brexit woes, political uncertainty in Italy and capacity constraints in Germany.



Credit Suisse ended 1.2% down. Richemont, Swatch Group and Nestle ended modestly lower. Roche Holding edged down marginally. The US FDA said it has approved Pfizer's biosimilar to Roche's blockbuster breast cancer treatment Herceptin.



Lonza Group, Swisscom and Julius Baer closed higher by 0.6 to 1%. Sika, SGS, Swiss Life Holding and Adecco ended marginally up.



Shares of Aryzta AG jumped nearly 10% after the company posted a first-half IFRS loss of 4.3 million euros, compared to 197 million euros in the first half of 2018. The management said the company is on track to deliver results within its previously guided range for the full year.



Most of the markets in Europe ended on a subdued note today as investors made cautious moves, looking ahead to the crucial vote on Brexit later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.06%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.29% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.08%, while Germany's DAX declined 0.17%.



