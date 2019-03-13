

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in January.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.7 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and down 1.7 percent on year in February, the bank said, while import prices gained 1.1 percent on month and fell 0.7 percent on year.



