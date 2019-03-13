

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in January, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent fall in December (originally -0.1 percent).



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 2.9 percent - again shy of expectations for a fall of 2.1 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan tumbled 7.9 percent on month.



