

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L) reported pretax profit of 123 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 117 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 19.5 pence compared to 23.4 pence. Underlying pre-tax profit increased 10% to 181 million pounds from 165 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations increased 26% to 26.3 pence per share from 20.9 pence.



Fiscal year underlying revenue declined to 7.80 billion pounds from 8.23 billion pounds. Statutory revenue, which excludes joint ventures and associates, was 6.63 billion pounds compared to 6.92 billion pounds.



The Board has recommended a 33% increase in the final dividend giving a total recommended dividend for the year of 4.8 pence per share.



