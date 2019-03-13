

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) announced the Group has agreed to invest approximately 220 million euros to acquire 100% of Joulz Diensten, a owner and provider of essential energy infrastructure equipment and services in the Netherlands. Joulz is being acquired from Stedin Holding NV, a Dutch distribution grid operator.



Joulz leases essential energy infrastructure equipment and meters to a large and diversified customer base of industrial, commercial and public sector customers. It has two business units: Infrastructure Services and Metering.



