

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax, on IFRS 9 basis, was 90.7 million pounds. Last year's pre-tax loss on IFRS 9 basis was 147.9 million pounds, and on IAS 39 was 123 million pounds.



On IFRS 9 basis, basic earnings per share were 25.2 pence, compared to loss of 75.3 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 153.5 million pounds, compared to 84.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 46.6 pence, compared to 36.8 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period dropped to 1.124 billion pounds from 1.196 billion pounds last year.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend in respect of 2018 of 10.0p per share, in line with its commitment at the time of the rights issue.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed that it continues to trade in line with expectations.



Regarding the offer made by Non-Standard Finance plc, the company said it continues to believe that the offer is not in the interests of all shareholders.



The Board said it is committed to maximising value for all PFG shareholders and will explore all appropriate alternatives to achieve the objective.



In London, PFG shares were trading at 583.35 pence, up 3.58 percent.



