

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday, shrugging off weak cues from Asia after British Prime Minister Theresa May lost voting on her second Brexit proposal in a parliamentary showdown.



A 'free vote' will take place today on a no-deal Brexit. If that fails, a further vote on Thursday will decide whether to extend the Brexit deadline.



The British pound edged higher against the dollar and euro as investors assess various outcomes following May's resounding defeat in parliament.



The focus also remained on U.S.-China trade talks after Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, said that the U.S. and China may be in the final weeks of discussions to hammer out a deal.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points or 0.37 percent at 5,289 in opening deals after inching up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



