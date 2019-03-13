

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on Brexit proceedings.



A 'free vote' will take place today on a no-deal Brexit. If that fails, a further vote on Thursday will decide whether to extend the Brexit deadline.



In economic releases, Eurostat data showed that Eurozone industrial output rose 1.4 percent month on month in January after dropping by 0.9 percent in December. Analysts had expected a 1 percent rise.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 373.90 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed with a positive bias, while the German DAX was losing 0.1 percent.



Spanish fashion retailer Inditex fell 5 percent after its annual profits missed forecasts.



Avast plunged 5 percent in London on news its CEO will step down in June.



Standard Life Aberdeen advanced 2.7 percent after ditching its unusual co-chief executive structure.



Hikma Pharma lost 4.5 percent after its 2018 results narrowly missed forecasts.



Wirecard tumbled 4.6 percent in Frankfurt after it suspended an accounting employee in Singapore until the end of an investigation into allegations of fraud and creative accounting.



Utility E.ON declined 1.5 percent after its fiscal 2018 net income dropped 18 percent.



Adidas lost 3 percent after a warning that supply chain problems will hit its sales growth in the first half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX