sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,49 Euro		-0,50
-1,79 %
WKN: A2N6BH ISIN: US28414H1032 Ticker-Symbol: 5EA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC27,49-1,79 %