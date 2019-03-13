

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) said that it appointed four new members to the Board of Directors. The new members will serve on staggered terms, creating a nine-member Board. The Board was initially established in September 2018 when Elanco became a publicly traded company following its separation from Eli Lilly and Company.



The appointments follow Lilly's full divestiture of Elanco, making Elanco a fully independent company.



The new members of the Elanco Board of Directors include: Deborah Kochevar;Denise Scots-Knight, John (J.P.) Bilbrey, Kirk McDonald.



David Hoover, retired CEO of Ball Corporation, remains as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Other remaining board members include Jeffrey N. Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco; Kapila Kapur Anand, retired KPMG partner; and Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and chief executive officer of McCormick & Company.



