

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose marginally in February, after slowing in the previous three months, led by higher prices for transport and vegetables, latest data from the statistical office INE confirmed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in January, in line with the flash estimate released on February 28.



Headline inflation accelerated for the first time since October, when inflation was 2.3 percent.



The core inflation eased for a second month in February, to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent in January. The latest figure was the lowest since July 2016.



The price for transportation and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in February.



Meanwhile, contributions from housing, communication and recreation and culture decreased.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in February, recovering from a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month. The increase matched the flash estimate.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent rise in the prior month. The acceleration was the first in four months and in line with the flash estimate.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in February, confirming the preliminary figure.



