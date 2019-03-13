

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. producer prices for February and durable goods orders for January are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback declined against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it rose.



The greenback was worth 111.38 against the yen, 1.0060 against the franc, 1.3158 against the pound and 1.1300 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



