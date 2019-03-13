

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. durable goods unexpectedly increased in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The report said durable goods orders climbed by 0.4 percent in January after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in December.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



However, excluding a continued surge in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in December.



Ex-transportation orders had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent, matching the uptick originally reported for the previous month.



