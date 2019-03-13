

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales growth rose in January, after slowing in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales in volume terms rose a working day adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.0 percent rise in December. In November, the sales went up 5.8 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased by 4.7 percent and those of non-food products except of automotive fuels and lubricants rose by 4.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew by 1.0 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.



