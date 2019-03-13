

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported net income attributable to Progressive of $327.6 million for February 2019, an increase of 154% from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.55 compared to $0.22.



For February 2019, net premiums written were up 15% to $3.11 billion. Total revenues were $2.85 billion, for the month of February.



For the year-to-date period, earnings per share was $1.50 compared to $0.99. Net premiums written improved 16% to $6.28 billion. Total revenues were up 26% to $6.45 billion.



