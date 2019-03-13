sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,19 Euro		+4,07
+10,40 %
WKN: A1JWW7 ISIN: US6740012017 Ticker-Symbol: O3T 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC40,84+0,57 %
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC43,19+10,40 %