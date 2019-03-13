

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation rose for a second consecutive month in February, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in February after a 3.0 percent rise in January. In December, inflation had fallen to 2.7 percent from 3.1 percent.



In February, prices of recreation and culture grew the most, by 6.1 percent. In contrast, prices of clothing and footwear declined 2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices registered 0.5 percent rise in February, following a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX