

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in January after improving in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a non-adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.4 percent rise in December. In November, production rose 4.0 percent.



After working day adjustments, production grew 5.0 percent in January after a 5.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying grew the most by 16.4 percent in January, followed by electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply and manufacturing industry with increases of 9.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production growth slowed to 0.6 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December.



