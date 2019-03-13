

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday with investors reacting to some earnings and economic data from the zone and picking up stocks ahead of a no-deal Brexit vote.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.63%, mirroring the firm trend across Europe and fairly strong performance by several sectors. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany and France ended notably higher, with their benchmark indices DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.42% and 0.69%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.11%, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.6%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey ended with solid gains.



Czech Republic, Poland, Russia and Spain closed marginally higher, while Finland settled weak.



In the German market, Adidas declined sharply after the company warned that sales growth in the U.S. may be hurt in the first half of current year due to supply chain issues.



E.On ended more than 2% down and Wirecard declined by about 5.5%. RWE closed lower by 1.7%, while Fresenius, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, Linde, Volkswagen and HeidelbergCement gained 1 to 2.2%.



French stocks Michelin, Airbus Group, Legrand, Dassault Systemes, Societe Generale, Technip, Accor, Capgemini, Peugeot, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas ended stronger by 1 to 2.3%.



In the UK market, Old Mutual, Standard Life and BP gained 2 to 2.5%. Tui, Schroders, Travis Perkins, Prudential, Glencore, IAG and Ashtead Group also ended with strong gains.



Hikma Pharma, British American Tobacco, Paddy Power, Imperial Brands and Provident Financial declined sharply.



In economic news, Eurozone's industrial production grew in January after declinin in the previous two months, and the pace of expansion exceeded economists expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 1.4% in January, from December, when it fell 0.9%. Economists had forecast a 1% increase.



Growth was driven by a 2.4% surge in energy production, followed by a 2% climb in the output of non-durable consumer goods. Capital goods output rose 0.9%, durable goods production grew 1.1% and manufacture of intermediate goods was 0.2% higher.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 1.1% after a 4.2% slump in December. Economists had forecast a 2.1% fall.



Spain's consumer price inflation rose marginally in February, after slowing in the previous three months, led by higher prices for transport and vegetables, latest data from the statistical office INE confirmed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1% year-on-year in February, following a 1% rise in January, in line with the flash estimate released on February 28.



Headline inflation accelerated for the first time since October, when inflation was 2.3%.



On Brexit, a 'free vote' will take place today on a no-deal exit. If that fails, a further vote on Thursday will decide whether to extend the Brexit deadline.



