

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler have announced a recall of more than 800,000 vehicles that failed to meet federal emission standards. The company said the recall was a routine testing under new emissions guidelines adopted by the Environmental Protection Agency, CNBC reports.



The EPA said the recall was the result of 'in-use emissions investigations conducted by EPA and in-use testing conducted by FCA as required by EPA regulations.'



Vehicles affected include 2011-2016 model years of the Dodge Journey crossover, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger sedans, 2011-2016 Jeep Compass SUVs, and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber hatchbacks.



'We are advised that today's EPA announcement reflects a new policy for announcing routine emissions recalls,' Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.



'This campaign has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines. This issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency. We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX