PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French conglomerate Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported a net profit of 194 million euros for the full year 2018, up from 176 million euros for the same period last year.



Adjusted net profit rose to 222 million euros from 214 million euros last year.



Revenues for the full year rose 2.5%to 7.26 billion euros from 7.08 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased 3.3%.



