

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Mount Olive, N.C. establishment Butterball, LLC is recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7345' inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered by FSIS and public health partners, who had been investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses involving 5 case-patients from 2 states. Wisconsin collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a residence where 4 of the case-patients live.



Salmonella contamination can cause salmonellosis, with most common symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.



The products subject to recall, include,



48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label;



8-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label;



16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label;



16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label;



48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN - 15% FAT' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label;



48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing 'FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings' with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.



