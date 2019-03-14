

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility firm RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Thursday that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the full year, on a stand-alone basis, slid to 1.5 billion euros from last year's 2.1 billion euros.



For 'RWE stand-alone', adjusted net income for the year totaled 591 million euros, compared to 973 million euros a year ago. The Group attributed lower results mainly to the anticipated decline in wholesale electricity prices.



For the current fiscal year, RWE projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 1.2 billion - 1.5 billion euros, and adjusted net income of 300 million - 600 million euros.



In addition, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of RWE AG will propose an increased ordinary dividend of 0.70 euros for common and preferred shares for fiscal 2018 in the AGM. Another increase in the dividend is planned in 2019 to 0.80 euros per share, the Group said.



