Formel-1-Renndirektor Charlie Whiting ist tot. Er starb am Donnerstagmorgen im australischen Melbourne im Alter von 66 Jahren aufgrund einer Lungenembolie, teilte der Motorsport-Weltverband FIA mit.

"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's sudden passing", sagte FIA-President Jean Todt. "I have known Charlie Whiting for many years and he has been a great Race Director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula One who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport." Die Formel 1 habe eine treuen Freund und charismatischen Botschafter verloren, so Todt weiter. Der Brite war seit 1997 Renndirektor und Sicherheitsbeauftragter der FIA. In drei Tagen findet in Melbourne der Auftakt der neuen Formel-1-Saison statt.