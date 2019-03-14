

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Generali Group (GDEUF.PK) reported 2018 net profit of 2.31 billion euros, up 9.4% from prior year, which reflects the improvement in the operating result as well as the contribution from discontinued operations or disposals. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.35 euros compared to 1.47 euros. The Group's operating result increased by 3% to 4.86 billion euros as a result of the contribution of all business segments. The average 2015-2018 operating RoE was 13.4%, exceeding the company's strategic target.



Fiscal 2018 net earned premiums was 63.40 billion euros compared to 61.14 billion euros, previous year. Life segment premiums reached 46.08 billion euros, up 5.7%.



The dividend per share that will be proposed at the upcoming shareholders' meeting is 0.90 euros, up 5.9% compared to the previous year. The dividend payment date is May 22, while shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend on May 21.



