

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said it will provide details on its previously announced plans to deliver Group revenue growth in the upper half of 3%-5% per annum range in the near term; new category revenue of 5 billion pounds by 2023/24.



The company is today hosting a Capital Markets Day in London where members of the Management Board will present to investors and analysts. Jack Bowles, who will become CEO on 1st April 2019, will set out his plans for accelerating the Company's Transforming Tobacco agenda, the company said.



The Capital Markets Day will include details on its previously announced plans to deliver Group revenue growth in the upper half of 3-5% per annum range in the near term; new category revenue of 5 billion pounds by 2023/24; High single digit EPS growth at constant FX; 50-100 bpts margin improvement per annum, supporting operating profit growth at the upper end of 5-7% range; Continued deleveraging and dividend growth.



The company noted that the event will take place in London starting at 9.00am GMT.



