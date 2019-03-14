

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Thursday as Brexit-related worries eased and investors took mixed data from China in their stride.



British MPs will vote today on delaying Brexit after they rejected the idea of leaving the EU without a deal.



Growth in China's industrial output fell to a 17-year low in the first two months of the year, but retail sales and fixed asset investment data topped forecasts, leaving investors wondering about the impact of tariffs.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 percent at 378.13 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was climbing 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.



Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group rose 1.2 percent after its net income for fiscal year 2018 increased 14.8 percent from last year.



Italy's top insurer Generali gained 1 percent after it reported a rise in 2018 profit and lifted dividend.



Total SA climbed 1 percent and Tullow Oil jumped 2 percent as oil prices hit four-month highs amid global production cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela.



Retirement services specialist Just Group fell as much as 14 percent in London on equity dilution worries.



Balfour Beatty climbed over 1 percent after it has been selected as preferred bidder for Network Rail's 1.5 billion pounds Central Track Alliance contract.



French retailer Casino Group dropped 2 percent after it reported a net loss for the full year of 54 million euros, compared to a year-ago net profit of 101 million euros.



Deutsche Lufthansa slumped over 5 percent in Frankfurt after its fourth-quarter net profit fell and the airline cut is growth plans.



Specialty chemicals company Lanxess lost 3.3 percent as it posted flat operating earnings in the fourth quarter.



