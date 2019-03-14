

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that the European Commission has approved KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel, for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The approval allows marketing of the KEYTRUDA combination in all 28 EU member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, at the approved dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.



Roy Baynes, head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said: 'This is a meaningful treatment advance as an anti-PD-1 combination therapy is now approved in Europe for this type of non-small cell lung cancer. With this approval, more patients with non-small cell lung cancer may have the opportunity to benefit from combination therapy with KEYTRUDA.'



