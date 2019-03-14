

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced the U.S. FDA has granted premarket approval for the Venovo venous stent, the first stent indicated to treat iliofemoral venous occlusive disease, which is obstructed or narrowed blood flow specific to the iliac and femoral veins located near the groin.



'The FDA premarket approval of the Venovo venous stent represents a significant advance for interventionalists treating iliofemoral venous occlusive disease, an underrecognized condition. We designed the Venovo venous stent in collaboration with clinicians to enable them to treat both post-thrombotic and non-thrombotic lesions,' said Steve Williamson, worldwide president of Peripheral Intervention at BD.



The Venovo venous stent is commercially available in the U.S., Europe, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, India, Israel, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Taiwan.



