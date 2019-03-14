

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced a jury returned its verdict in the company's favor, finding that FiltersFast's marketing practices were willful. The jury also awarded Whirlpool $5.8 million. Whirlpool noted that FiltersFast was deceptively referencing Whirlpool Corporation's brands and using images of genuine Whirlpool products to sell non-genuine, third-party branded water filters.



Whirlpool filed the lawsuit against FiltersFast in October 2017 in the United States District Court for the Western District for the Western District of North Carolina alleging that FiltersFast violated its trademarks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX