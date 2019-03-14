

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. import and export prices both rose by more than anticipated in the month of February.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.6 percent in February after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in January.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also increased by 0.6 percent in February after falling by a revised 0.5 percent in January.



Export prices had been expected to tick up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



