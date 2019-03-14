

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in three months in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.1 percent rise in January. In the same period last year, inflation was 0.6 percent.



In November, inflation recorded a 1.3 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in February after a 0.4 percent decline in January. The increase was the first in four months.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose to 1.3 percent annually in February from 1.2 percent in January. In December, inflation was 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.6 percent in February.



