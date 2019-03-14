

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in February, after remaining steady in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price inflation fell to 0.6 percent in February from 0.7 percent in December and January. Inflation was 0.6 percent in November.



The biggest increases was in price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 4.0 percent followed by restaurants and hotels rose 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance declined by 3.7 percent and communications fell by 1.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, slowed to 0.7 percent annually in February from 0.8 percent in each of the previous three months.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.8 percent after a 0.7 percent decline in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX