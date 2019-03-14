

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-Tex., officially announced his campaign for president on Thursday, becoming the latest candidate to jump into the crowded race for the Democratic nomination.



O'Rourke released a video announcing his campaign and immediately kicked off a cross-country tour in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state.



Seated alongside his wife Amy in the video, O'Rourke claims the U.S. is facing a 'defining moment of truth'.



'The challenges that we face right now, the interconnected crises in our economy, our democracy and our climate have never been greater,' O'Rourke says. 'And they will either consume us, or they will afford us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America.'



He added, 'In other words, this moment of peril produces, perhaps, the greatest moment of promise for this country and for everyone inside of it.'



O'Rourke calls for ensuring government works for everyone and not just corporations, improving access to healthcare, addressing immigration and confronting climate change.



Seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, O'Rourke rose to fame during his long shot campaign against Texas Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., last year.



O'Rourke fell short of unseating Cruz but turned in the best performance by a Democrat in a Texas Senate race in thirty years.



The former Congressman from El Paso subsequently has significant name recognition but will be facing off against more than a dozen other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX