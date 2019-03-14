

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $16.28 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $22.34 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.7% to $45.12 million from $68.04 million last year.



PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings at a glance:



