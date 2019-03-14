

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $674.24 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $583.08 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $843.99 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $2.60 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $843.99 Mln. vs. $772.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX