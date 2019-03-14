

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.47 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $6.23 billion, or $14.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.45 billion or $5.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $5.79 billion from $5.33 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.45 Bln. vs. $2.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.55 vs. $5.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.23 -Revenue (Q1): $5.79 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $24.500 Bln



