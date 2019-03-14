

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



New Zealand will see February results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in January, the index score was 53.1.



Indonesia will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $15.03 billion and exports were at $13.87 billion for a trade deficit of $1.16 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX