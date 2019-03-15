

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk will retire from the company at the end of the second quarter.



Michael Polk has been the company's President and Chief Executive Officer since 2011 and a member of the Newell Brands Board of Directors since 2009.



The company also said its board has commenced a search process to identify the Company's next CEO, and has retained Heidrick & Struggles, a global executive search firm, to assist in a thorough search process.



