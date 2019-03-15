

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co. (RTN), a technology company specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions, announced late Thursday that it has received $402.66 million contract from U.S. Navy for SPY-6 radars.



Raytheon said Integrated Defense Systems is awarded a fixed-price-incentive modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-14-C-5315 to exercise options for Air and Missile Defense Radar Program or AMDR low-rate initial production or LRIP.



This modification will provide for three AMDR LRIP units. The LRIP units will be deployed on DDG 51 Flight III-class ships.



Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $402.66 million will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



