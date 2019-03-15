

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA (E) on Thursday said it has revised its fiscal 2018 reported net profit that was announced on February 15 mainly to factor in the subsequent release of results of certain equity accounted entities.



Reported net profit has been revised to 4.126 billion euros, compared to earlier announced preliminary net profit of 4.226 billion euros.



Further, the company confirmed the preliminary adjusted net profit of the parent company of 3.173 billion euros.



The Board of Directors intends to submit a proposal for the distribution of a cash dividend of €0.83 per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



The Board also approved the 'Consolidated report on non-financial information' included in the management discussion of the 2018 Annual Report. Further, the Board approved the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholding Structure and the Remuneration Report.



The Board also convened the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 14, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX