

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) announced its Board has confirmed April 9, 2019 as the date of the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors will propose a 10.8% increase in gross dividend to CHF 2.05 per share to the shareholders.



At the AGM, with the exception of Ulrich Suter, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election, the company said. The Board proposed that Thierry Vanlancker and Victor Balli be elected to the Board of Directors.



The company will publish the complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 15, 2019.



