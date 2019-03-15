

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of homes, neighborhoods and communities, Friday said its trading environment remains consistent with that experienced over the last two years.



This stability allows Berkeley to reiterate the updated pre-tax profit guidance it provided with its Interim Results in December 2018 for this, and the next two years, which represented an increase of around 8% in the guidance for the current year, the company noted.



In its trading update which covers the period from November 1, 2018 to February 28, the company said it has continued to invest in its brand and place-making, working alongside its partners in the public and private sector.



The company is assessing a number of opportunities and currently anticipates net cash at 30 April 2019 will be around the level reported at half year of 859.7 million pounds, subject to investment levels and timing in the intervening period.



